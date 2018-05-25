An evening of acoustic mainstream jazz: is being held at St John’s Church on Thursday, 31st May at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10.00 and available on the door or in advance frm 0132 738671.

Meads Creative Writing workshops: are held every Wednesday at 7.45 at St John’s Parish Hall. To find out more information or join call Roddy Phillips on 077758 367479.

Meads Art Classes: are held every Tuesday from 8.00pm to 10.00pm and Wednesday, at 11.00am to 1.0pm. Beginners are welcome. To join call 07758 367479.