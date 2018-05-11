Everyone welcome: at St Saviour’s hall for Chat - Stop on Sat 12,May 10 - 11.30am. Hot drinks, cakes, chat and if you feel like it table games.

Free talk: called: “Have your cake – but can you eat it?” by Speech & Language Consultant, Anita Smith, on swallowing difficulties, what causes them and how patients can be helped? It’s on Thursday 24 May at 7 pm in the Lecture Theatre in the Education Centre at the EDGH. Refreshments served afterwards (wine and soft drinks) in the Bob Webster Room.

Call the Friends Office on ext 8236 or 01323 438236 to book a place. Free parking on the night. The talk is open to anyone including the general public. Anita’s a very good speaker and it should be a really entertaining and interesting talk.

St John’s (Meads) Bowling Club: based at Helen Garden, Dukes Drive, Meads is holding a ‘free taster session’ at Helen Garden on Sunday 13th May 2018 from 11am -2pm for anyone who would like to try there hand at bowls. Please bring a pair of flat shoes and we’ll provide the bowls and free tuition. If you like to play a fun game in a friendly club with a green overlooking the sea we are the club for you. Further information at www.stjohnsbowls.co.uk