Join us for hot drinks: lovely cakes and conversation at Chat - Stop on Saturday 14 April between 10 .00 and 11.30 in St Saviour’s Church Hall Spencer Road. All welcome.

The AGM of the Meads Community Association: will take place at 10am on Saturday 14th April 2018 at St John’s Parish Hall, Meads Street. All MCA members are welcome to hear about our activities during 2017 and our plans for the future.

The next meeting of the Cercle Francais d’Eastbourne: will be on Friday 20th April 2018 at All Saints Church Hall, Grange Road, at 7.15pm. This will be a talk by John Dixon on “Andre Citroen”.

The Cercle Francais welcomes new members, people who are interested in French culture and wish to practice or improve their spoken French. For information about the club please call 01323 722256 or visit www.cf-eastbourne.com

The Sussex Opera and Ballet Society: are organising a Recital by Rebecca Anstey and Noa Lachman accompanied by Colin Hughes. Saturday, 14 April, at All Saints Church, Grange Road, Eastbourne, from 3.00pm . The event is open to members and non-members and anyone can turn up on the day. Cost is £10 for members and £12 for non-members and tea and cakes will be served after the performance.