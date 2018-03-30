Meads WI: is holding a Spring Fayre Saturday 7th April 10.00am - 12.00 noon. Lots of stalls, homemade cakes , raffle and tombola. Our chosen Charity this year is the Beachy Head Chaplaincy.

The Sussex Opera and Ballet Society: is organising a Recital by Rebecca Anstey and Noa Lachman accompanied by Colin Hughes.Saturday, 14 April, at All Saints Church, Grange Road, Eastbourne, from 3.00pm The event is open to members and non-members and anyone can turn up on the day. Cost is £10 for members and £12 for non-members and tea and cakes will be served after the performance.