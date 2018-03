Cercle Francais: The next meeting of the Cercle Francais d’Eastbourne will be on Friday 16th March 2018 at All Saints Church Hall, Grange Road, at 7.15pm. This will be a talk by Brigitte Conseil on “Aix-en-Provence, ville d’eau”

The Cercle Francais welcomes new members, people who are interested in French culture and wish to practice or improve their spoken French. For information about the club please call 01323 722256 or visit www.cf-eastbourne.com