CHURCH SERVICES: All Saints: This Palm Sunday 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Palm Sunday Service of Praise. Friday 19, Good Friday, 2pm Service of the Cross, Sunday 21, Easter Day, 10am Easter Family Service and Holy Communion.

St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: Sunday 10am Family Palm Sunday Service, Thursday 18 April 7pm Maundy Service Communion, Friday 19 April Good Friday 10am Family Service, Sunday 21 April Easter Day 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Easter Praise.

WALKING GROUP: There are two walks this week. On Sunday Meet Sue (832016) and Dawn (833598) at 10am in Herstmonceux Car Park for a 5.5-mile Peartree Lane, High Woods and Hooe walk. On Tuesday meet Sylvia (832243) at 6.30pm also in the car park for a local 3-mile walk. Please register if you would like to go along. Free.

COFFEE MORNING: Wartling coffee morning is tomorrow in Wartling Church from 10am to 12 noon.

OBSERVATORY EVENTS: Tomorrow there is an open evening. Normal admission prices apply. No booking required. Please visit the website for more information.

Coming up soon, during the Easter break there are several children’s workshops: Astronaut Academy, Man on the Moon, Rocket Science, Car Power and Earth & Beyond. To book a place for your 6-8 or 9-11 year olds visit http://www.the-observatory.org.

HISTORY OF THE TRUG: Vitality Villages will be holding their Coffee Morning on Monday 15 April from 10am to 12 noon in The Great Space, Herstmonceux Health Centre, when there will be a talk on the History of the Trug as well as enjoying a cup of coffee and biscuits and joining in a fun quiz.

EASTER BUNNY HUNT: This is at Herstmonceux Castle on Monday 22 April from 10am to 4pm. The Easter Bunny will be there along with an egg hunt, colouring competition, face painting , archery, falconry and lots more. Adults are £6, concessions £5, 4-17s £4, U4s free. Enquiries to 834479.

ST GEORGES DAY CELEBRATION: This is on Saturday 20 April at Herstmonceux Village Hall, 6.30pm for 6-45pm start. There will be a meal, bar and raffle. David Kurten a London Assembly member will give a talk. There will also be a sing along. Tickets are £16. Please book with Laurence in advance (for catering purposes) as soon as possible on 01323 832660 or email lvkeeley45@gmail.com.

WINDMILL: The new season starts Sunday 21 April. The windmill at Windmill Hill will open for visitors and then every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday through to the end of August, plus the first and third Sundays of September and October. There are special events on 12 May (Mills Day), 9 June (National Garden Scheme Parish Trail) and 15 September (Heritage Day). The Windmill needs at least three volunteers for each of the general public openings and as many people as possible for special events. Remember, we don’t only need guides it is just as important to have helpers in the roundhouse to welcome visitors, encourage them to give donations and buy things in the shop. If you can help please contact Sally at admin@windmillhillwindmill.org.

CHARITY PLANT SALE: Grow Good – Do Good is the theme for this Cowbeech Bonfire Society fundraising for charity event. It will be held on the forecourt of the Merrie Harriers Inn, Cowbeech, BN27 4JQ from 11am to 2pm on Sunday 12 May. There will be flower and vegetable plants for sale and all monies taken will provide a valuable boost to funds for local good causes. Please bring your surplus seedlings or plants between May 6 and 11, to be sold to help support the Elderly, the Young and those suffering Ill health or Disabilities. A table will be provided near to the entrance to Merrie Harriers Cottage, just to the right of the pub, to receive your donations. Kindly label your donated plants clearly and with as much detail as possible. Thanks to the tremendous support received over the previous 12 months the Bonfire Society plans to distribute over £8000 to good causes and a full list of recipients is to be found in The Merrie Harriers.

RECORD-BREAKING EVENT: The Wartling & Herstmonceux Local History Group staged their Eighth Local History Exhibition last Saturday in the Herstmonceux Village Hall. It was their last exhibition, and proved to be very successful, attracting nearly 300 visitors (the most so far) and brought in a record-breaking profit which will be split between five charities this time - Help For Heroes, The British Heart Foundation, and Cancer Research UK, as well as the Building and Maintenance Funds of the Wartling and Herstmonceux Churches. They also managed to sell a record-breaking number of books, photographs, cards and postcards. Previously, this has always been a very successful event, drawing in around 200 visitors every year. They had come from as far away as Cornwall, Cambridge, and London, and locally from Eastbourne, Battle, Bexhill, Hailsham, Hastings, Heathfield, and Tunbridge Wells. This time there were on show more than 700 old photographs (almost twice the size of any previous events), together with old maps and documents. Various guests had tables, including Hailsham Historical Society and Museum, Family Roots from Eastbourne, Trugs from Sarah Page, Windmill Hill Trust, History of Surnames, HAARG (archaeological group), and Etchingham Aviation Society. The main feature of this exhibition was World War Two, and there were three army vehicles (all local residents) parked in the car-park - a Bedford Truck, an ambulance, and included once again 90 year old Ted Awcock, retired from the RAF, with his Hillman Minx RAF Wartling staff car. The History Group has been up-and-running now for more than ten years and has published 14 books, 8 calendars, and 12 postcards. They have managed to raise over £7500 towards local churches and charities and will continue to raise money for these charities by producing a few more books as well as continuing to attend various events, including Summer Fetes and Christmas Fairs.