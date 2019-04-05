LOCAL HISTORY EXHIBITION: There will be Wartling and Herstmonceux memorabilia on display tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm to 5pm at Herstmonceux Village Hall. This could be your last opportunity to see this vast array of material including over 700 photographs, with a special feature on WW2. Entry is £5, U16s free.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Family Service. St Mary Magdalene Wartling, 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Evensong.

LIVE MUSIC EVENT: Tomorrow, Saturday, Dandelion Charm, supported by Milton Hide offer a live acoustic music event in the Herstmonceux Observatory telescope dome, Wartling Road at 7pm. Tickets are £10 from www.wegottickets.com.

COLLECTORS FAIR: Antiques and Collectors Fair on Sunday and the first Sunday of every month at Reid Hall, Boreham Street 8.45am to 1pm.

RAY AND SHELDON CLUB: On Friday April 12 the Pevensey Ukulele Group will be performing for the over 60s social club which meets in the small hall at Herstmonceux Village Hall at 2pm. All welcome. Enquiries 01323 441244.

1960s CHARITY DANCE: This is at Herstmonceux village hall on Saturday April 13 at 7.30pm for 8pm start until 11.30pm. Live music by the City Rhodes Sound. The cost is £12.50 which includes a ploughman’s supper. All profits to the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance. Tickets only in advance from Dawn and Cecil on 01323 832304. Book early to avoid disappointment. Licenced bar. Only drinks purchased at the dance from the licenced bar are to be consumed on the night. No line dancing or strolling.

OBSERVATORY EVENT: Coming up soon, during the Easter break there are several children’s workshops: Astronaut Academy, Man on the Moon, Rocket Science, Car Power and Earth and Beyond. To book a place for your 6 to 8 or 9 to 11 year olds visit http://www.the-observatory.org.

ST GEORGES DAY CELEBRATION: This is on Saturday April 20 at Herstmonceux Village Hall, 6.30pm for 6.45pm start. There will be a meal, bar and raffle. David Kurten a London Assembly member will give a talk. There will also be a sing along. Tickets are £16. Please book with Laurence in advance (for catering purposes) as soon as possible on 01323 832660 or email lvkeeley45@gmail.com.

THE WINDMILL: The AGM was attended by 30 Friends and Supporters who heard about the achievements of 2017 and 18 and plans for the future. Maintenance team leader Rhys Clatworthy gave a fascinating presentation on the re-cogging project, from the moment of realisation that all the cogs would have to be replaced, to the successful completion of the work. Very many thanks to everyone who supported the fundraising quiz in March. It was a great evening, thanks to quiz master, Kevin Stokes, and £650 was raised for the windmill. Also, many thanks to John, Gerry and Matt of Battle Bakes and Cakes in the High Street at Battle for donating rolls and cakes for the quiz.