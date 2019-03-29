CHURCH SERVICES: All Saints: This Sunday 10am Mothering Sunday Service, 6pm United Service with Free Church. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 8am Holy Communion (BCP).

MYSTERY WALK: Herstmonceux walking group invite to along to a mystery Mothering Sunday walk on Sunday. Meet Trudy (845597) at 10am at Hailsham Leisure Centre. Please register with the walk leader if you would like to go along.

BOOK EXCHANGE CAFE: The next Book Exchange Cafe will be held on Thursday 4 April between 10.30 am and 12 noon in Herstmonceux Village Information Centre, 2/3 The Old Forge Gardner Street Herstmonceux. Come along and see the array of books for you to choose to read and have a cup of tea or coffee at the same time for 50p.

COMMUNITY COFFEE MORNING: Come along to Herstmonceux Free Church, Church Lane on Thursday 4 April from 10.30am-12noon. There is a talk – It Takes a Village to Raise a Child by speakers Geoff & Geraldine about Kabubu village. Coffee/cake.

LIVE MUSIC EVENT: On Saturday 6 April, Dandelion Charm, supported by Milton Hide offer a live acoustic music event in the Herstmonceux Observatory telescope dome, Wartling Road, BN27 1RN at 7pm. Tickets are £10 from www.wegottickets.com.

ANTIQUES & COLLECTORS FAIR: On Sunday 7 April and the first Sunday of every month at Reid Hall, Boreham St, BN27 4SD 8.45am – 1pm.

OBSERVATORY EVENT: Coming up soon, during the Easter break there are several children’s workshops: Astronaut Academy, Man on the Moon, Rocket Science, Car Power and Earth & Beyond. To book a place for your 6-8 or 9-11 year olds visit http://www.the-observatory.org.

OPEN GARDEN: Butlers Farmhouse, Butlers Lane, Herstmonceux, BN27 1QH will be open for you to look around and admire this Saturday and Sunday from 2am to 5pm as part of the National Gardens Scheme, open for charity. Entry is £3.50 adults, children free. There will be refreshments, plants for sale and wheelchair access. For more information visit ngs.org.uk.