CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11.15am All Saints Kidz Club, 3.30pm Compline. St Mary Magdalene Wartling, 10am Morning Prayer.

OBSERVATORY SCIENCE CENTRE: Tomorrow, Saturday, there is a Telescope Clinic for adults and a Night Sky Photography session on Sunday. On Saturday March 30 there is an adult only open evening. All these events are at the Herstmonceux Observatory Science Centre. More details can be found at www.the-observatory.org.

LOCAL HISTORY EXHIBITION: The Wartling and Herstmonceux Local History Group are hosting their biggest local history exhibition so far and, it may be their last on Saturday April 6. It will be at the Herstmonceux village hall from 1pm to 5pm and will have a special feature on WW2. The exhibition covers Wartling, Herstmonceux, Boreham Street, Windmill Hill, Bodle Street Green, Cowbeech, Magham Down, RAF Wartling and RAF Pevensey, Hooe, Ninfield, Pevensey, Pevensey Bay, Pevensey Levels, Normans Bay, Cooden and Little Common. Entry is £5 with U16s free. There will be over 700 photographs, documents, maps, various collectables, family history research, local crafts, books, postcards and refreshments. Beneficiaries of the exhibition are: Help For Heroes, Cancer Research UK, The British Heart Foundation, and the Building and Maintenance Funds for the Wartling and Herstmonceux Churches.