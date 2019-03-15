CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Holy Communion (CW). St Mary Magdalene Wartling, 8am Holy Communion (BCP).

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: On Wednesday at 7.30pm in the village hall. Herstmonceux WI is very pleased to have a speaker from the Kent and Sussex Air Ambulance for their March meeting. I’m sure we all know what a brilliant life-saving service they provide and this will be a great opportunity to find out more about their history, activities and adventures, many of them hair-raising, no doubt. Everyone is welcome to go along. The group offers a taster evening for just £3, which includes plenty of fun and a light supper. For more information, please contact secretary Philippa Reid on 01323 833173.

BINGO AFTERNOON: Go along and enjoy a fun afternoon of Bingo at Herstmonceux Village Hall tomorrow, Saturday, at 2pm. The cost is £5 for a book of 12 games to include tea, coffee and delicious cakes. There will also be a raffle. Proceeds to Friends of All Saints Church, Herstmonceux.

COFFEE MORNING: Vitality Villages’ will be holding their Coffee Morning on Monday at 10am to noon at The Great Space, Herstmonceux Health Centre, when there will be a demonstration entitled, Cooking for One, as well as enjoying a cup of coffee and biscuits and joining in a fun quiz.

THE WINDMILL: A Working Windmill at Windmill Hill is the subject of a talk by Rhys Clatworthy this evening, Friday, in Herstmonceux Village Hall at 7.30pm. This will be followed by the AGM. All welcome. Have you taken an atmospheric or unusual photograph of the windmill at Windmill Hill? Post on the Facebook page and they will choose the twelve best photos at the end of the year for their 2020 calendar. Friends membership subscriptions are due for renewal on March 31. If you are not yet a Friend, now is the time to join. Friends of the Windmill Hill Windmill receive a regular informative newsletter, opportunities to visit the windmill on special occasions and the chance to attend and vote at the AGM each March. If you are not already a Friend you can join for just £5 a year. Please apply to admin@windmillhillwindmill.org

WALKING GROUP: Meet walk leader Helen (845684) on Sunday at Hailsham Leisure Centre at 10am for a 5-mile Penshurst walk with optional extra walk after lunch. If you would like to go along please register with the walk leader.

BRITISH SCIENCE WEEK: There is an activity weekend at the Observatory Science Centre this weekend. Find out more by visiting www.the-observatory.org.

DEMENTIA: There is a talk by Sylvia Catt to the Ray and Sheldon over 60s Social Club on Friday March 22 at 2pm in Herstmonceux Village (small) Hall, Hailsham Road. All welcome. Enquiries to Anne on 01323 441244.

JONATHAN VEIRA: Songs and Tales. An unforgettable evening with the international singer and raconteur. Herstmonceux Village Hall on Saturday May 18 at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 by email to m.g.stone@btinternet.com or tel: 01323 833976. In aid of the renovation of All saints church, Herstmonceux.