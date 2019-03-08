CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 3.30pm Evensong. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling, 10am Holy Communion (CW).

WINDMILL AGM: The 2019 AGM will be held on Friday March 15 at 7.30pm in Herstmonceux Village Hall. This is the opportunity for all Friends of the Windmill to ask the Trustees of the Windmill Hill Windmill Trust (WHWT) about the management of the windmill and plans for the future. Following the AGM there will be a presentation by Rhys Clatworthy: A working windmill at Windmill Hill. All welcome (but please note that only Friends can vote). The maintenance restoration team are working hard and thankfully the weather has been kind to allow for them to continue to prepare the windmill for milling. It all seems to be going well and is on schedule for commissioning before getting down to serious milling. Of course, we do need the wind for this and as luck would have it when we had a recent visit to the windmill by children from Herstmonceux School, we had too much wind and could not let the sweeps go round to show our visitors. The visit was a great success with 25 children from the Reception Class who had a wonderful time. It is hoped this is the start of more school visits. The Windmill can accommodate visits by arrangement, so if there are any groups, clubs, societies who would like to go along as a group visit, then contact Jenny on 01323 832329 or email admin@windmillhillwindmill.org. In the meantime, apart from special events, there are various ways to support the mill and these are: Sponsor a Cog in the brake wheel, Join the 100 Club with the chance to win cash prizes up to six times a year, become a Friend of the Windmill. Keep up to date with events at the mill by checking the website or Facebook page. The Visitor Season starts at Easter and the first open day will be Sunday April 21, 2.30pm to 5pm.

POPPY APPEAL: A big thank you to everyone who helped with the British Legion Poppy Collection for 2018. These are door-to-door collectors, schools, pubs, shops and Jacky Peek who always helps Di Tate add up the content of all the tins. The grand total is now £2,746.49 which also includes £230.20 raised from the village carol singing and raffle. Well done everyone.

COFFEE MORNING: This is next Saturday, March 16, in Herstmonceux Church from 10am to noon. Why not go along and take time for yourself, have coffee and cake in good company.

PARLEZ-VOUS FRANCAIS?: Would you like to improve your French conversation? Why not join the small, friendly group to develop your French speaking skills in a sociable and comfortable environment? The group meets weekly at the Village Information Centre in Herstmonceux on Fridays at 4pm. £5 per person, per session. Please call Sandy Gent (tel: 370604) for further details. All levels of French welcome.

KNIT AND STITCH: A small group meets on Monday March 18 at the Herstmonceux Information Centre from 2.30pm to 4pm. Some knit, some sew, all just chat with refreshments. Take time out just to ‘be’.

VILLAGE HALL AGM: The Herstmonceux village hall AGM is on Monday in the village hall lounge at 7.30pm. Come along and hear all about what has been happening at the Hall during the year.

The Wartling Village Hall AGM will be held at the Reid Hall, Boreham Street on Thursday. Please note the new start time of 7pm. All residents of the parish are invited to attend.

BINGO AFTERNOON: Go along and enjoy a fun afternoon of Bingo at Herstmonceux Village Hall on Saturday March 16 at 2pm. The cost is £5 for a book of 12 games to include tea, coffee and delicious cakes. There will also be a raffle. Proceeds to Friends of All Saints Church, Herstmonceux.