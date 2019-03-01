CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Family Service. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling, 8am Holy Communion (BCP); 3.30pm Evening Service.

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTORS: There is a fair on Sunday at Reid Hall, Boreham Street from 8.45am to 1pm.

WOMEN’S LAND ARMY: There is a talk by Ian Everest on this subject at the Over 60s Ray and Sheldon Club on Friday March 8 at 2pm in the small hall at Herstmonceux Village Hall. All welcome. Enquiries 01323 441244.

QUIZ: The Windmill at Windmill Hill first fundraising event of 2019 is a quiz at Herstmonceux Village Hall tomorrow, Saturday. This will be a very enjoyable social occasion which you are sure to want to support. Tickets are £5 per person but Supporters of the Windmill can have six tickets for the price of five. Please get a team together and reserve your places now. It starts at 7.30pm until 10pm. There will be a raffle. A bar will be available for the sale of beer, lager and wine. Tea, coffee, soft drinks and snacks will also be on sale. To reserve places, please email admin@windmillhillwindmill.org

PANCAKE RACE: Herstmonceux Women’s Institute would like to invite everyone to the Pancake Races on Tuesday on the Herstmonceux Recreation Ground at 3.30pm. Refreshments will be available from 3.30pm and races (with prizes) begin at 3.45pm. You are all welcome to come and join in the fun at this fine old English traditional event, there will be races for all ages including a seated race. For more information please contact Alison Ridgeway on 01323 833508.