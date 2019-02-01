OPEN EVENING: There is an open evening at the Observatory Science Centre tomorrow, Saturday, from 6.30pm to 11pm. Usual entry price applies. For more information visit www.the-observatory.org.

COLLECTORS FAIR: Antiques and Collectors Fair on Sunday at Reid Hall, Boreham St, 8.45am to 1pm.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Candlemas Family Service; St Mary Magdalene, Wartling 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 3.30pm Candlemas Evening Service.

WALKING GROUP: Meet on Sunday in Herstmonceux car park 10am for the Robertsbridge to Mountfield walk of 5.5 miles. Register with Sue (01323) 832016 or Dawn (01323) 833598 if you want to go along.

BEADWORK: Introduction to Beadwork, a workshop will run from 10am to 1pm at The Malthouse, Hailsham Road, Herstmonceux. The cost is £32. Book on 01825 761820 (Acres) and make a carrier bead bracelet.

RAY AND SHELDON CLUB: The over 60s club will be meeting on Friday February 8 at 2pm Herstmonceux Village Hall. This is an afternoon of activities and entertainment provided by members. All welcome. Enquiries 01323 441244.

BUSINESS BREAKFAST: There is a free Business Breakfast Meeting, with a marketing theme to be held at Herstmonceux Village Hall on April 24 from 8.30am to 10.30am. In partnership with Lets Do Business Group, this event is part of a new initiative which seeks to provide an informal forum for local business people to come together and look at marketing. It also is an opportunity for people to hear about the wide range of free business support on offer to assist them in growing their business and running it effectively. Attendance is free and open to all types and size of business within East Sussex. Register at https://airsbreakfastmeeting herstmonceux.eventbrite.co.uk. Enquiries to businessnetworks @ruralsussex.org.uk or ring 01273 407326.