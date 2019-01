CHURCH SERVICES: All Saints: This Sunday 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 3.30pm Celtic Service. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Morning Prayer (CW).

WINDMILL AGM: The 2019 AGM will be held on Friday 15 March at 7.30pm in Herstmonceux Village Hall. This is the opportunity for all Friends of the Windmill to ask the trustees of the Windmill Hill Windmill Trust (WHWT) about the management of the windmill and plans for the future. All welcome (but please note that only Friends can vote).