THE MADNESS MUSICAL: There is still time to get your tickets for Our House – The Madness Musical at Herstmonceux Village Hall from November 6 to 10 with evening performances at 7.30pm each day and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are £12 adults and £8 children available online from hats-uk.org, Stevens and Carter, Hailsham 01323 840444, The Malthouse, Herstmonceux 01323 819216.

POPPY CASCADE: The Cascade of Poppies organised throughout the village by Herstmonceux WI is now up and cascading down Herstmonceux Village Hall roof. It has been a true community project with over 2,000 poppies made by everyone - young and a little bit older. Sue Stewart offered thanks to everyone who contributed-without whom it wouldn’t have been possible.

RACE NIGHT: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm at Reid Hall, Boreham Street, this is a fundraiser for the WVHT Trust. Tickets are £10 which includes a Fish and chips supper. There is a licensed bar. To book please call 07801 708937 or 07951 019660.

WINDMILL NEWS: Bee’s sister Shirley Wigfield passed away suddenly on September 21. Shirley was a great friend and supporter of the windmill and many of you will have met her at open days and other events. Her family have requested that donations in her memory are made to the Windmill Hill Windmill Trust (WHWT). If you would like to make a donation in memory of Shirley you can do this through the WHWT MyDonate page https://mydonate.bt.com/charities windmillhillwindmilltrust. Alternatively, you can send a cheque made out to the Windmill Hill Windmill Trust to The Old Bakery, Windmill Hill, Hailsham, BN27 4RT.

VOTE FOR THE WINDMILL: The windmill has submitted an application for funding from the Aviva Community Fund. Please register to vote for our project. Voting is now open but closes on 20 November so please vote soon. https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk /voting/project/ view/4-983

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints 10am Family Service. St Mary Magdalene Wartling, 8am Holy Communion (BCP); 3.30pm Evensong (BCP).

CHARITY AUCTION: Come along to the Lamb Inn, Wartling on Thursday with James Braxton, celebrity antiques expert wielding the gavel from 7pm. Come along and enjoy an evening at The Lamb with bar and regular dining and if you would like a meal in the auction room then please book on 01323 833079, tickets are £15 for two courses. There are over 50 lots of items to promises. All welcome.

POP-UP SHOP: There is a pop-up Christmas shop opening tomorrow, Saturday, until December 1 in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Children with Cancer. There will be handcrafted decorations and gifts by local crafters in Gardner Street, Herstmonceux.