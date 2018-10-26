COWBEECH BONFIRE: Tonight, Friday, on the bonfire field opposite the Merrie Harriers there will be fireworks to a WW1 theme and choreographed to music, filling the sky with poppies. There will be a barbecue, hog roast, bar and much more. Entry is £5 adults, Primary £1, U3s free.

COFFEE MORNING: This month’s coffee morning is tomorrow, Saturday, at Wartling Church starting at 10 to noon. Everyone welcome.

RACE NIGHT: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm at Reid Hall, Boreham Street, this is a fundraiser for the WVHT Trust. Tickets are £10 which includes a fish and chips supper. There is a licensed bar. To book please call 07801 708937 or 07951 019660.

MUSEUMS AT NIGHT: There is an opening evening tomorrow, Saturday, at the Observatory Science Centre. For more information visit the-observatory.org/events.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 3.30pm Celtic Service and Thursday, 11am Rectory, Holy Communion. Sunday, St Mary Magdalene, 10am Morning Prayer (CW).

HALLOWEEN HORRORS: Prepared to be spooked on Sunday from 10am to 4pm at Herstmonceux Castle. There is a Costume Competition, decorate cookies, a Spell-ing Trail, games, storytelling and much more. Usual Castle admission prices apply.

WALKING GROUP: The Herstmonceux Walking Group will be meeting this Sunday at 10am in the Herstmonceux Car Park for a Brightling walk of 5 to 6 miles with Dawn (01323) 833598. Please register with the walk leader if you would like to go along.

POP-UP SHOP: There is a pop-up Christmas shop opening on Saturday November 3 until December 1 in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Children with Cancer. There will be handcrafted decorations and gifts by local crafters in Gardner Street.

THE MADNESS MUSICAL: Have you got your tickets yet? HATS is producing Our House at Herstmonceux Village Hall from November 6 to 10 with evening performances at 7.30pm each day and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are £12 adults and £8 children available online from hats-uk.org, Stevens and Carter, Hailsham 01323 840444, The Malthouse, Herstmonceux 01323 819216.