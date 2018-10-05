DRACONIDS METEOR SHOWER: There is an open evening tomorrow, Saturday, at the Observatory Science Centre. Open evenings are usually held on Saturday evenings starting at 6.30pm and finishing at 11pm in the autumn, winter and early spring. Normal admission prices apply. For more information visit www.the-observatory.org/events.

ANTIQUE AND COLLECTORS: Antique and Collectors Fair at Reid Hall, Boreham Street on Sunday between 8.45am and 1pm. There will be more than 25 stalls.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Harvest Service and St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion (BCP).

HARVEST SUPPER: This is at Reid Hall, Boreham Street at 7pm on Thursday. The cost is £10 for two courses and drinks. Please book on 01323 833445.

RAY AND SHELDON: The 60 years plus social group meets again on Friday October 12 in the small hall at Herstmonceux Village Hall. There will be an Air Ambulance update. All welcome. Enquiries 01323 441244.

FRENCH GROUP: Are you interested in improving your French? Why not join our small, friendly group and develop your French speaking skills in a relaxed and supportive setting? The group meets weekly at the Village Info Centre on Fridays from 4pm for about an hour. £5 per person. All levels welcome. For more information contact Sandy Gent tel: 01323 370604.