COFFEE MORNING: Tomorrow, Saturday, there is a coffee morning in Wartling Church. Pop along between 10am and noon.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Holy Communion (CW); and St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion (BCP).

VITALITY VILLAGES: The next monthly Coffee Morning is this Monday from 10am to noon at The Great Space Herstmonceux Health Centre. Listen to Judith Kinnison-Bourke re-enact the American Unsinkable Molly Brown who was a poorly educated daughter of Irish emigrates, married a man who struck gold in the mines and was also a survivor from the Titanic. Take part in the fun quiz.

WALKING GROUP: On Tuesday meet Carol (842786) at 6.30pm at the Pevensey Bay Recreation Ground on Wallsend Road. This is a change to the scheduled programme. On Sunday at 10am meet Sylvia (832243) at Herstmonceux car park for a Guestling walk. More details on registration. If you would like to go along please contact the walk leader to register.

BUTTONS KID’S WORKSHOP: For younger crafters (ages 7 years upwards) who may need a bit of diversion at the end of the summer break, crafters will be using buttons and bits to create 3D creatures at summer short workshops in Herstmonceux on Friday August 24. All materials provided. 10am to 11.30am, 12.30pm to 2pm or 2.30pm to 4pm, £7 each. Booking required at Crafts@TheMalthouse.co.uk.