DISCO: There is a disco this evening, Friday, at the Horseshoe Inn, Posey Green at Windmill Hill, from 7.30pm to 11.30pm. Entry is free.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Matins (BCP), 6pm Joint Service with Free Church. St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion (BCP).

WALKING GROUP: On Tuesday meet Trudy (845597 or 07881 875028) at 6.30pm at Hailsham Leisure Centre, for a 3 to 4 mile walk. On Sunday August 5 meet Sally (07793 042045) at 10am at Dover Road, Polegate for a 5 to 6 mile Polegate to Hankham walk. If you would like to go along please contact the walk leader to register.

RAY AND SHELDON: The Over 60s club meets today, Friday, at 2pm in the small village hall. Marion Harding will be talking on Bio Drinks. All welcome. Enquiries 01323 441244.

THE OBSERVATORY: Tomorrow, Saturday, there is a live music night from 7.30pm to midnight. The cost is £12 pre-booked or £15 on the door and promises to be a fantastic evening of live music with critically acclaimed band William the Conqueror. Cornwall trio William the Conqueror have been picking up praise from far flung corners ever since Ruarri Joseph took the step to go public with his erstwhile secret alter-ego. Debut album, Proud Disturber of the Peace, was released in 2017 to widespread critical acclaim and their shows have been steadily winning over fans up and down the country. During the evening there will also be a chance to look through the telescopes at Jupiter, Saturn, Mars and the Moon. Please either phone the Centre or visit the Eventbrite website to make a booking. Please note that a booking fee will be charged for on-line booking. Visit the Observatory Science Centre website for details. Enquiries (01323) 832731.

ART EXHIBITION: There will be an exhibition of paintings by Christopher Reed from Sunday August 5 (2pm to 6pm) to Saturday August 11 (10am to 5pm) at the Free Church, Chapel Row, Herstmonceux.

DIG FOR VICTORY: This popular village fete in Cowbeech behind the Merrie Harriers public house is on Sunday August 5 from 1.30pm. There will be a horticultural show, dog show, sideshows, stalls, auction, vintage vehicles, brass band, barbecue and lots more. Exhibitors should note that their Entry Forms need to be delivered to The Merrie Harriers by 11pm on Wednesday August 1. Anybody who would like to join in with the Companion Dog Show does not need to pre-enter as enrolment will be done on the day. To enjoy the special evening menu please book your table in advance with James Conroy on 01323 833108.

OPEN GARDEN: Saturday August 11, Butlers Farmhouse, Butlers Lane, Herstmonceux is open for charity between 2pm and 5pm. In addition to the enjoyment of a lovely rural one acre garden surrounding a 16th Century Farmhouse, you will also be able to enjoy jazz in the garden as well as refreshments. Entry is £6 adults, children free.

WINDMILL: Put Saturday September 8 in your diary because that is the date for the next fundraising dance featuring the music of local band, Recycled. The dance will be at Herstmonceux Village Hall. Tickets £12 to include supper. To reserve tickets email admin@windmillhillwindmill.org.