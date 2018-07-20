CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Compline (BCP), and St Mary Magdalene, 10am Healing Service.

WALKING GROUP: On Sunday meet Helen (845684) at 10am at Hailsham Leisure Centre car park for a 5 mile circular walk around Cuckfield. On Tuesday meet Sylvia (832243) at 6.30pm at Herstmonceux car park for an approximate 3 mile walk around Crowhurst and Fore Wood. If you would like to go along please contact the walk leader to register.

GOLD MEDAL: Lime Cross Nursery are very happy to have been awarded a gold medal at Hampton Court Flower Show for our first time exhibiting in the floral marquee. Special well done to Vicky Tate for her huge efforts and endless knowledge and passion. Big thank you also to Willy and Sue Relf for their unwavering support and help. It is their hope that the stand reignites people’s perception of conifers and conveys their brilliance and beauty, whilst proving their diversity and uniqueness.

DISCO: This is at the Horseshoe Inn, Posey Green on Friday July 27 from 7.30 to 11.30pm. Free entry.

RAY AND SHELDON: The Over 60s club meets next Friday, July 27, at 2pm in the small village hall. Marion Harding will be talking on Bio Drinks. All welcome. Enquiries 01323 441244.

THE OBSERVATORY: On Friday July 27 there is an open evening at the Observatory Science Centre entitled Mars at Opposition from 8pm to 12.30am. This very special evening is really one that should not be missed. Venus is bright and beautiful in the west and will be seen just before the Sun begins to set at 8.56pm. The full Moon rises at 8.49pm but it will be totally eclipsed so a fabulous start to a night of observing. Both Jupiter and Saturn will already be in the sky and visible as it becomes darker and then Mars will rise at about 9.40pm looking bright and pretty red. It will be on the opposite side of the Earth to the Sun and during this time and at the time of closest approach a few days later it will even outshine Jupiter. What a fabulous set of night sky objects which you will be able to look at through some of the country’s largest telescopes. Come and soak up the incredible atmosphere and enjoy a very special evening. There will also be a fascinating talk about Mars. Enquiries (01323) 832731. Also, on Saturday July 28 there is a live music night from 7.30pm to midnight. The cost is £12 pre-booked or £15 on the door and promises to be a fantastic evening of live music with critically acclaimed band William the Conqueror. Cornwall trio William the Conqueror have been picking up praise from far flung corners ever since Ruarri Joseph took the step to go public with his erstwhile secret alter-ego. Debut album, Proud Disturber of the Peace, was released in 2017 to widespread critical acclaim and their shows have been steadily winning over fans up and down the country. During the evening there will also be a chance to look through the telescopes at Jupiter, Saturn, Mars and the Moon. Please either phone the Centre or visit the Eventbrite website to make a booking. Please note that a booking fee will be charged for on-line booking. There are lots of children’s workshops throughout the summer months. Visit the Observatory Science Centre website for details.