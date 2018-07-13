CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Holy Communion (CW), and St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 4pm Messy Churchyard.

WALKING GROUP: On Tuesday meet Di (831925) at 6.30pm at Lime Cross Garden Centre for a local 3.5 mile walk. If you would like to go along please contact the walk leader to register.

PARISH TRAIL: The Windmill at Windmill Hill had an extremely successful day back in June when they were the refreshment point for the NGS Herstmonceux Parish Trail. Net proceeds from sales of teas, cakes, barbecue, plants and mill souvenirs, together with donations for tours of the windmill, came to over £600. 145 people visited and many of these were first time visitors so they have really raised awareness of the windmill. The regional NGS organisers have told the Trust that feedback to them has been very positive and they have already asked the Trust to take part again next year. Hopefully this will now become a regular part of the windmill programme.

RAY AND SHELDON: The Over 60s club meets today at 2pm in the small village hall. Peter White will be talking on Town Criers and Bellmen. All welcome. Enquiries 01323 441244.