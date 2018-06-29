CHURCH SERVICES: All Saints, Sunday, 10am Family Service; Thursday, 11am Rectory, Holy Communion; and St Mary Magdalene, Sunday, 8am Holy Communion(BCP) 6pm Evensong (BCP).

OPEN GARDEN: Butlers Farmhouse is open tomorrow, Saturday, from 11am to 4pm for charity. Entry is by donation to Hailsham Old Pavilion Society.

SWING BAND: There will be a live 18-piece Swing band at the Horseshoe Inn, Posey Green, Windmill Hill tomorrow, Saturday, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

TEA DANCE: Herstmonceux Castle invites you to take to the floor in your dancing shoes for a nostalgic afternoon of dancing between 2 and 5pm tomorrow. The price of £10 includes tea or coffee and traditional cookies. To book call 01323 834479.

SUMMER FAIR: This takes place next Saturday July 7 on the recreation ground from 11am to 2pm. There will be archery, duck racing, barbecue, tombola, driving school, bouncy castle, candy floss, dog show, nerf guns and lots more.

WW1 COMMEMORATIONS: To mark the 100-year Commemoration of end of World War 1 on 11 November 2018, several groups in the Herstmonceux Parish have joined together to commemorate the one hundred year anniversary of the end of WW1 and to remember those both in the armed forces and on the civilian side who gave their lives or suffered injury. The following are the events organised to date. Soldier figures adorned with poppies will be appearing around the Parish along with Royal British Legion collection boxes. The students at the Castle have fundraised and are donating a Canadian Maple tree to be planted on the Recreation Ground. Tomorrow, Saturday, there is a Dedication at Herstmonceux Castle. July 20, WI have a 100-year commemoration and celebrate the Suffragettes movement with a tea party at the Village Hall at 3pm. The WI are organising and issuing invitations and are also organising a cascade of poppies at the Village Hall. August 5 is the Dig for Victory event at the Merrie Harriers at Cowbeech. August 11, a Church Poppy Walk will be taking place from the Village Hall to Herstmonceux Church starting at 11am. This is being organised by the church and will be from Commemoration Plaque at village hall to church possibly via the Castle. There will be a picnic tea at the church. On September 2 there will be an opportunity to make poppies for a cascade for the village hall at Herstmonceux Village Hall from 10am to midday. September 16 at The Windmill is Windmill Hill Heritage Day and on October 26 is Cowbeech Bonfire celebration. On November 11 there will be a Memorial Service at 10.50am for 11am at Herstmonceux Church and in the evening a service at Herstmonceux Village Hall at 5.30pm which will be followed at 6pm by soup and bread with some entertainment. Full details of each event will be published in due course.