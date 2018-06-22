FAMILY OPEN DAY: At the Herstmonceux Integrative Health Centre tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 2pm. The day is about Empowering Your Health Choices. All patients and their families are invited and if you have friends and neighbours in the locality invite them as well. The practice is open for the day and everyone who works there as well as those we have links with it, will be there to share their wares. Very proud to be part of an integrated health practice, they know they are leading the way to the future for all our patients. Different and innovative they want to share what they do and what they have with as many as they can. In an Integrated Health centre the concept is to bring together all elements of health and take a holistic approach, which means that the practitioners look at you as a whole person. To showcase this, the Open Day is being organised jointly by the practice members and the Patient Link Group to ensure there is a healthy balance of information and fun. They also want you to celebrate 70 years of the NHS with them and their novel approach, as demonstrated by their latest outstanding CQC award. There will be interactive displays, refreshments, competitions and talks as well as a chance to ask questions of your favourite practitioners. And fun activities for the children too. Any funds raised from this event or others by the Patient Link Group will go towards a new ear micro suction device. To find out more come along. There will be fresh fruit, smoothie bike – get pedalling, children’s drawing and painting competition, face paints, guess the bones on the skeleton, talk from Dr Simmons, short sample walk on offer, yoga plus loads more.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Celtic Service and St Mary Magdalene, 10am Morning Prayer.

WALKS GROUP: The next walk is on Sunday meeting Sylvia (832243) at 10am in Herstmonceux car park for a circular walk around Pett village including four open gardens for which admission is £6 with homemade teas available. Then on Tuesday evening meet Lita (843943) at The Star Inn, Normans Bay for a 4-mile circular walk. Please ring the walk leader to register and let them know you are coming along. If in doubt about the difficulty of a walk or if the weather is poor please ring the walk leader before setting out. You are responsible for your own well-being and are advised to carry basic first aid and drinking water.

OPEN GARDEN: On Saturday June 30 Butlers Farmhouse, BN27 1QH is open for the Hailsham Old Pavilion Society charity from 11am to 4pm. Entry is by donation for (HOPS).

BONSAI CLUB: Last week the Bonsai Club held their annual show in the village hall. Deciduous trees are in full leaf and conifers looking at their best. Some bonsai are in bloom and some showing good leaf colour. This made for an interesting and varied display. The visiting clubs all showed excellent trees from tiny marme to some almost a metre tall, many in full bloom. The best visiting club display was awarded to Sussex Bonsai Group. Awards were presented to owners of the best tree in each class; best in show went to Colin George for a Ginkgo. The visitor’s choice was a larch forest from Bernie Mighall. Those who did not receive an award may have had the consolation of winning one of the many raffle prizes. Many visitors as well as club members enjoyed the demonstrations and talks on bonsai given by three guests, as well as a display and demonstration of hand painted scrolls. There was an opportunity to purchase pots and bonsai trees from the sales tables. Throughout the day a steady stream of customers enjoyed refreshments, particularly delicious homemade cakes. While taking a break there was much conversation and discussion about the exhibits. Questions from visitors new to bonsai were answered and help and advice given. As with any show there was a lot of work beforehand and a very early start at 6.30am for those erecting the show stands and displaying trees on stands and with accent plants. The chairman thanked everyone for their help and support. The club meeting this month was the day following the show. It was an open evening at Downsview Bonsai, where those members not too exhausted from the previous day’s events gathered for a relaxed summer evening. Coffee and cake was offered and members wandered around the garden enjoying the evening and chatting about the previous day. Many bought trees, unable to resist just one more for their collection. Visit www.eandw bonsaiclub.co.uk or contact Paul tel. 07747307982 for more information.