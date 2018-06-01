CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Family Service and Baptism; Thursday, 11am The Rectory Holy Communion and St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Evensong (BCP).

BONSAI SHOW: Come along on June 10 for demonstrations and talks by specialists throughout the day along with displays by visiting groups and societies. There will also be trade stands, advice, raffle and refreshments. The Annual Show is from 10am to 4pm at Herstmonceux Village Hall. Entry £2.50 (U16s free). Enquiries 01323 731369 or visit www.eandwbonsaiclub.co.uk.

LONG LADY OF HAILSHAM: Regarding the plants used in the herb garden project, the aim of which is to honour and celebrate 100 years of women getting the right to vote by growing medicinal plants in a garden design of a woman lying in the land in contrast to the Long Man of Wilmington. The planting scheme is laid out in a design of a woman lying on the land. The plants grown in areas of her body are traditionally used for the area of health, where her feet are at the bottom of the hill lie the marigolds, often used for cuts, burns, fungal infections. Her skirt is long with rows and layers of assorted colour and fragrant medicinal plants. Each bed has a row of individual or mixed plants traditionally used to heal. Poppy maybe scattered like a polka dot effect. Digestive herbs often culinary, are grown close to where her stomach would be and herbs such as wort and hyssop for her lungs around her lungs. Thyme and chamomile will trail around herb arms contained with wooden borders. A ruff of sage will appear around her neck traditionally used for hot flushes and sore throats. Followed by and an afro of lavender and feverfew. Poppies traditionally used for pain relief, St John’s Wort used for depression, meadow sweet, which has active ingredients found in aspirin and willow bark such as salicylic acid will be seeded throughout the gardens. The open day of the herb garden will be June 23 with stalls at the Herstmonceux Health Centre.

WALKS GROUP: On Tuesday meet Mary Ann (833749) at Curtis and Shaw garage, Cowbeech for a 4-mile walk through woods, fields and orchard. Drinks at the Merrie Harriers optional. Please ring the walk leader to register and let them know you are coming along.

THE WINDMILL: There is an exclusive evening opening for Friends of the Windmill at Windmill Hill on June 15. All Friends of the Windmill Hill Windmill are invited from 7pm to 9pm. Enjoy an exclusive evening tour of the windmill followed by a glass of wine in the roundhouse. If you are not yet a Friend you can join for just £5 a year. Join on the night of June 15 or in advance. Ask for an application form.

RAY AND SHELDON: The over 60s club meets at 2pm in the small Herstmonceux village hall. All welcome. Enquiries 01323 441244. The next meeting is on Friday June 8 when Richard Rattle will be talking about the Battle of Jutland.

LADIES CLOTHING SALE: This is a fundraiser tomorrow, Saturday, for Herstmonceux WI at Herstmonceux Village Hall between 10am and 1pm. There will be well known brands at bargain prices. Entry is 50p and refreshments will be available. Also visit the village information centre for the 100 yards of coins. Enquiries to 07765 425419 or 01323 833508.

ST GEORGE’S DAY: Back in April there Laurence Keeley organised the annual Patron Saint’s celebration held this year at the Woolpack. With food and drink provided and a room with flags, Laurie Wilkinson, the Psychy Poet recited some verse. Visitors enjoyed a good meal, raffle and singalong at the end. It was good evening with almost 35 people coming along to join in the fun. £139 was raised for the Help for Heroes charity with book sales and the collection box contributing another £186 on the night.