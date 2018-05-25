CHURCH SERVICES: Sunay, All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Compline and St Mary Magdalene, 10am Morning Prayer (CW).

BONSAI SHOW: Eastbourne and Wealden Bonsai Club are back for their Annual Show on Sunday June 10 from 10am to 4pm at Herstmonceux Village Hall. There will be demonstrations and talks by specialists, throughout the day along with displays by visiting groups and societies from Chichester, Eastleigh, Solent, Surrey and Sussex. Also trade stands, advice, raffle and refreshments. Entry £2.50 (accompanied children under 16 free). Contact Brian Dale on 01323 731369 for more information or visit www.eandwbonsaiclub.co.uk.

LONG LADY OF HAILSHAM: The background to the herb garden project, the aim of which is to honour and celebrate 100 years of women getting the right to vote by growing medicinal plants in a garden design of a woman lying in the land in contrast to the Long Man of Wilmington. She is a functional living medicinal growing source of health. During the First World War women took on roles traditionally done by men. Women who have made ground breaking contributions in the field of science, art, education politics and sport over the last 100 years as well as uncelebrated local heroes. Britain was encouraged to grow and harvest medicinal plants and food in WWI, and the second world war to avoid shortages as they were cut off from fresh supplies of vital medicinal war supplies from Germany. School children, girl guides and boy scouts were all encouraged to harvest medical plants to meet these shortages. The herb garden represents local grown medicine and an honorary of women who fought for their rights of equality. It also represents a time of shortage in medical supplies and the importance of, as Hippocrates put it, ‘let food be thy medicine.’ More about the plants that are included in next week’s column. The open day of the herb garden will be June 23 with stalls at the Herstmonceux Health Centre.

WALKS GROUP: On Sunday meet Helen (845684) at Hailsham Leisure Centre at 10am for a 5.3 mile Barcombe walk. On Tuesday also meeting at Hailsham Leisure Centre with Robin (842995) and Wendy (07535040484) at 6.30pm for an evening walk of 4 miles discovering Hailsham Old, New and Rural. Please ring the walk leader to register and let them know you are coming along.

THE WINDMILL: There is an exclusive evening opening for Friends of the Windmill at Windmill Hill on June 15. All Friends of the Windmill Hill Windmill are invited from 7pm to 9pm. Enjoy an exclusive evening tour of the windmill followed by a glass of wine in the roundhouse. If you are not yet a Friend you can join for just £5 a year. Join on the night of June 15 or in advance. Ask for an application form.

CONCERT: There are still tickets available for the next fund-raising concert at Herstmonceux Castle at 7.30pm on Friday June 1. Shelley Katz on the piano will be joined by leading UK cellist Thomas Carroll to play works by Bach, Chopin and Frank. Tickets are £15 including a glass of wine at the interval. Available on the door or in advance on-line at https://castleconcerts.yapsody.com

NATIONAL RURAL CRIME SURVEY: The National Rural Crime Survey three years ago revealed the huge cost of crime to rural communities, both financial and in terms of public confidence and fear of crime. The National Rural Crime Network produced a series of recommendations and, in many areas, including Sussex, the police took steps to improve matters. In late 2017, Sussex Police appointed Temporary Superintendent Emma Brice and Sergeant Tom Carter as dedicated leads for rural crime, to address the vulnerabilities and crime types which are specific to rural areas given there are certain types of crime and areas of vulnerability which impact rural communities and businesses differently from those in urban areas. The focus this year is whether rural crime continues to be underreported because of a national feeling by one in four people, that there is little point. This was an uncomfortable thing to hear, for all those involved in protecting rural areas, so three years on, the question is being asked again to find out whether people are more willing to report crime and if they feel safer. It is vital that the voice of rural communities is heard by Police to Government and if you have your say this will help build a clear picture of crime in rural Sussex and to understand the impact it has. Katy Bourne, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner is urging anyone who lives, works or visits our rural communities to respond and have their voice heard. Alongside other measures, the responses to this survey will help to ensure that Sussex Police meets the needs of our rural communities. The survey is available now at www.nationalrural crimenetwork.net/survey and is open for submissions until Sunday June 10.

RAY AND SHELDON: The over 60s club meets today at 2pm in the small Herstmonceux village hall. Peter Hill will be talking on Pills, Potions etc. All welcome. Enquiries 01323 441244. The next meeting is on Friday June 8 when Richard Rattle will be talking about the Battle of Jutland.

LADIES CLOTHING SALE: This is a fundraiser for Herstmonceux WI at Herstmonceux Village Hall between 10am and 1pm. There will be well known brands at bargain prices. Entry is 50p and refreshments will be available. Also visit the village information centre for the 100 yards of coins. Enquiries to 07765 425419 or 01323 833508.