CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Evensong (BCP) and St Mary Magdalene, 10am Holy Communion (CW).

WALKS GROUP: On Tuesday there is a 3.7 mile walk meeting at 6.30pm at School Hill, Heathfield to The Star for refreshments afterwards with walk leader Helen on 07925 845684. Please ring the walk leader to register and let them know you are coming along.

THE WINDMILL: This Sunday the Windmill is open for National Mills Day from 11am until 4.30pm. There will be Mish Mash Morris Dancers, stationary engines, plants, stalls and other attractions as well as a film of the restoration including milling machinery, refreshments, guided and virtual tours, barbecue burgers and free parking at the Horseshoe Inn. Situated on the A271 between Herstmonceux and Boreham Street.

PLANT SALE: At Herstmonceux Village Hall on Saturday between 10am and noon you will be able to buy perennials, annuals, houseplants, vegetables, gardening books and garden sundries. This is a fundraising event for All Saints church, Herstmonceux.

CASTLE CONNECTIONS: Over next weekend May 19 and 20, there will be a celebration at Herstmonceux Castle of all the local community connections that are enjoyed there with the Castle and grounds being at the heart of the community. This is from 11am to 4pm. All welcome.