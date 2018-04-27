CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Healing Service, 6pm Free Church Joint Service, Thursday, 11am Rectory Holy Communion (BCP) and St Mary Magdalene 8am Holy Communion, 6pm Free Church Joint Service.

RAY AND SHELDON: The over 60s Social Group will be meeting today, Friday, at 2pm in Herstmonceux village small hall. Coin and Mary will be entertaining members on this occasion. All welcome. Enquiries on 01323 441244.

WALKS GROUP: On Sunday at 10am meet Sylvia (832242 or mobile 07703 281593) at Herstmonceux car park for a Catsfield Circular. There is a local evening walk on Tuesday of around 2 miles meeting at Horam village hall or Scout Hut with Sue (832016 or 07512 652962 for a walk round Horam Manor nature trail. £2 charge. Please ring either walk leader to register and let them know you are coming along.

PUBLIC MEETING: This evening, Friday, A New Vision for a New Britain with David Kurten, UKIP member of London Assembly in Herstmonceux Village Hall at 7pm. David will be giving a talk about UKIP in general, and Cultural Marxism, how it affects the country, its origins in the Frankfurt School and its effects on culture and education. Visit www.campaign-for-change.co.uk. or email Laurence Keeley at lvkeeley45@gmail.com.

THE WINDMILL: The new season has started well for the Windmill at Windmill Hill. There have already been nearly 100 visitors plus a group of 30. Next month will see it open on every Sunday plus two Bank Holiday Mondays so there are plenty of opportunities for you to visit. Sunday May 13 is when it is open for National Mills Day from11am until 4.30pm. There will be Morris Dancers, refreshments, guided tours and other attractions. There is now a date for the next fundraising concert at Herstmonceux Castle. This will be at 7.30pm on Friday June 1. Shelley Katz on the piano will be joined by leading UK cellist Thomas Carroll to play works by Bach, Chopin and Frank. Tickets are £15 including a glass of wine at the interval and will be available on the door or in advance on-line.