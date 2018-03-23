RAY AND SHELDON CLUB: The next meeting of this over 60s Social Club is today, Friday, at the small hall in Herstmonceux Village Hall from 2pm.

Ian Everest is the speaker on this occasion and he will be talking to members on the subject of Sussex Ox to Fordson Major. All welcome.

Enquiries to Anne on 01323 441244.

CHARITY WALK: The Merrie Harriers Bonfire Society Charitable Trust will again be staging a fundraising Charity Walk on Sunday May 6. The event takes place over about six miles, mainly on public footpaths and rights of way, starting and finishing at The Merrie Harriers in Cowbeech.

If you are contemplating, raising funds for your sports club, school library, social group or for any favourite good cause then this event will be worth considering. You will retain all the sponsorship that you raise, bar a £1 entry fee.

In return you can have a supply of sponsorship forms, the course will be marked out, marshalled, monitored, and your achievement will be certificated.

Should you wish to receive more information please contact Les Webb by email in the first place, leswebb107@btinternet.com

ST GEORGES DAY CELEBRATION: On Saturday April 21 at Herstmonceux Village Hall, doors open 6.30pm for 7pm start. Tickets £15 to include a two-course meal, a bar, raffle and entertainment with the traditional patriotic sing along.

You will be joined by Laurie Wilkinson with poetic views of life, who works for Help for Heroes charity, to which the evening’s proceeds will be donated. For tickets contact Laurence 01323 832660 or email lvkeeley45@gmail.com.

CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday services take place at All Saints, 10am Family Palm Sunday Service and St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Palm Sunday Service of Praise.

1960s CHARITY DANCE: At time of going to press there were just a few more tickets left. Eighty sold to date. Enjoy a great evening out and help support the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance at the same time. This very popular annual event at Herstmonceux Village Hall on Saturday March 31 is from 7.30pm for 8pm start until 11.30pm. There is live music from The City Rhodes Sound. Tickets in advance only £12.50 including ploughman’s from (01323) 832304. There will be a licensed bar. No line dancing or strolling.

OPEN GARDEN: The National Gardens open for Charity will be benefitting from an open weekend at Butlers Farmhouse, on Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25, from 2 to 5pm. Entry is £3.50. Children free. Refreshments and stalls.