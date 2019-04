EASTER EVENT: The local community are welcome to come along to Hailsham Cricket Club’s Easter event at the beautiful Roebuck Park Cricket Ground.

It will be jam packed with stalls and exciting things to do on Sunday April 14 from noon to 3pm. For more details please speak to Kaleigh Pavitt 07740 050480. If anyone has a stall they would like to run on the day they would love to hear from you as well.