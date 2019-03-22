Hellingly and Horsebridge

QUIZ NIGHT: Have you booked your table yet? This quiz is on Saturday March 30 at Hellingly Village Hall, 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tables of six. Cheese platter, refreshments. Please bring own drinks. Cost £8 per head, tickets available from Barbara Moore 01323 841685. The funraising committee would also welcome any donations of raffle prizes for their planned events.

HELLINGLY CHURCH: Central Heating. There is a temporary problem with the central heating, which is under investigation, as one boiler is not functioning. The temperature in the church will therefore be lower so please allow for this before coming to services. If you would like to buy a lily for a loved one to decorate the church at Easter please donate £3. Place the money in the small envelopes at the back of the church marked Flowers and put it in the safe by the door. If you indicate, on the envelope, the name of the person you wish remembered, their name will be displayed on a list in the church. The Annual General Meeting will be held on Sunday April 14 (Palm Sunday) in church at 12.30pm followed by a light lunch. We are awaiting a date from Bishop Richard to hold a Confirmation Service later this year in Hellingly Church. If you are interested in learning more about being Confirmed please speak to one of our clergy. If you are interested in becoming a churchwarden or a member of the PCC forms are by the door, please either ask a current churchwarden or a current PCC member to find out more.