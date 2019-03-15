Hellingly and Horsebridge

QUIZ NIGHT: Have you booked your table yet? This quiz is on Saturday March 30 at Hellingly Village Hall, 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tables of six. Cheese platter, refreshments. Please bring own drinks. Cost £8 per head, tickets available from Barbara Moore 01323 841685. Raffle prizes. The fun raising committee would also welcome any donations of raffle prizes for their planned events.

NEW POST OFFICE: Horsebridge Post Office is to re-open at Hawkswood Newstore, 8 Carew Court, Hawkswood Road, Hailsham on Wednesday at 1pm, where it will be known as Hawkswood Road Post Office. Opening hours will be Monday to Saturday 6am to 9pm; Sunday 6am to 6pm. Hawkswood Road Post Office will be delighted to welcome customers again. Local residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, online banking cash deposits and withdrawals. Other services include Post Office Card Account withdrawals, sending funds abroad using Moneygram, and customers can also pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.