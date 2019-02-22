Hellingly and Horsebridge

PARK WOOD AGM: The Environment Agency have decided, after 12 months of negotiations, not to work with FoPW to preserve Park Wood. FoPW are now looking at alternative solutions and have invited a panel of interested parties along to give their views and answer your questions. This is your chance to have your say. Your support is vital if this precious community asset is to be saved. The meeting will be on Wednesday 27 February from 7 to 9.30pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham. Doors open 6.15. Free tea and coffee available.

PARISH COUNCIL: Toddler’s Play Area update – Council agreed to close until the Spring due to the wetness of the ground. An amended sign advising residents of this and a padlock would be placed at the Toddler’s Play Area. Neighbourhood Plan - The Scoping consultation ended on 21 December 2018 with additional comments from Natural England. The Plan was due to be submitted and then out for representation within 4 weeks, for a 6 week period. The Project Team are hoping the process would be complete by mid-summer. Lower Dicker Rec – Council reviewed and agreed to remove The Red Oak Tree as diseased. All the Notice Boards (except the one on the Bovis site) had been treated. The notice board at Lower Horsebridge had been removed from the Post Office wall and installed at the car park by the recreation grounds.