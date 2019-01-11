Hellingly and Horsebridge

VEGAN WEDDING SHOWCASE: If you are vegan, on Sunday 20 January at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, Hellingly from 10am to 3pm there is a Wedding Showcase just for you. Entry is free and you will be able to meet the wedding team, explore the venue and grounds as well as sample wedding food. Veganism is about more than just diet so, at this wedding showcase there will be a whole host of suppliers who specialize in vegan-friendly goods and services. Please book early to avoid disappointment on 01323 848006.

MUSIC AT THE MANOR: The Friends of Hellingly Church next event will be at Horselunges Manor, on January 30 by kind permission of the lord and lady of the Manor, Dr Dick and Mrs Tapper. The starting time is 6.30pm and there is space for car parking. The evening will begin with a short history of the Manor followed by a concert given by the senior students of Bede’s School Music Department and refreshments served by The Friends. Tickets for non-members cost £16 and are available from Pip tel 840828 or Margi tel 844509.