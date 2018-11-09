Hellingly and Horsebridge

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY: On November 11, 10.30am to 11.30am at Hellingly Cemetery. Youth procession is from Hellingly School 10.20am to the memorial for a service and return.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: The Eco Hub Christmas Fair is on Wednesday, 3pm to 5.30pm, in conjunction with the ROTVE project, free entry at the Eco Hub, New Road. If you are interested in taking part in the fair, please contact the ROVTE team on: 01424 423683 ext. 22 or email: eturner@fsncharity.co.uk.

CAB BARN DANCE: Some tickets still available for this event in aid of Citizens Advice with Hellingly Folk Dance Band at the Kings Head, Lower Horsebridge on Friday November 23 from 7pm to 10.30pm. Tickets are £10, U16s £5 in advance from Hailsham Citizens Advice, Western Road, The Kings Head, Lower Horsebridge or Hailsham Camera Centre, 53 High Street, Hailsham or £12 and £6 respectively on the door. Bar snacks, drinks and a raffle.

BOWLS BINGO: Hellingly Bowls Club activities continue in the winter with a bingo session on Monday at 7.30pm. For details please ring Peter on 01435 812887.

BOWLS QUIZ: There is a quiz night on Friday November 16 at 7pm at Hellingly village hall. The cost is £7 per person which includes a Ploughman’s. There will be a bar. Please book on 01323 841963. All welcome.

FLOWER DEMO: On Tuesday there is a demonstration on flower arrangements by Kevin Loveland in aid of Christian Care for Families at the Mother’s Union at Hellingly Church from 7.15pm. Non-members welcome. Entry is by suggested donation of £2.

COMEDY NIGHT: Fancy a giggle? Then come along to Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill on Friday November 23 when you can enjoy amazing and very funny stand up comedy talent from across the UK. Tickets are from £9.95. Tex-Mex and burger menu, licensed bar, private tables available. Show starts 8pm. Book on 01323 848006 or online at www.blackstockestate.co.uk.