Hellingly and Horsebridge

FIRST AID COURSE: At the Ecohub Hellingly, New Road, there is a First Aid Course taking place on Saturday October 20. You will be able to learn how to deal with medical emergencies and come away with a Certificate of Competence. Please book with Marita on 07724 134751. Cost £10.

MODEL CLUB: Come along on Friday October 12 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm to Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road, just off Horsebridge, and bring your work in progress or one you have completed and enjoy informal chat amongst other model making enthusiasts or beginners. All welcome. Cost £3 includes refreshments.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: These Hellingly Church organised events take place at Chapter 12 in Hailsham High Street. The next breakfast and talk in on Saturday October 13 when the Rev Des Burton will come along and talk over a full-English on the subject of An Alternative History of Prison Chaplaincy. The cost is £8.50 and includes breakfast. This is the rebooked speaker from last month’s event which was unfortunately cancelled at short notice. Please book your place on 01323 840915.