Hellingly and Horsebridge

CHARITY OPEN DAY: Tomorrow, Saturday, between 10am and 4pm at The Sussex Cutting Garden, the Granary Business Centre, Broad Farm, you can wander round and pick your own bucket of flowers for just £10. A donation of 10 percent goes to the charity. There will be a Mind Charity refreshments tent with home-made cakes and drinks with all profits going to the Mind Charity. For more information visit www.sussexcuttinggaden.co.uk.

CRICKET FESTIVAL: On Sunday from 1.30pm to 5pm at Hellingly Cricket Club, Horsebridge Recreation Ground, Lower Horsebridge, the Women and Girls team are hosting one of many festivals being held by the Sussex Cricket Foundation and the ECB (English Cricket and Wales Cricket Board). It will be a family fun afternoon with all the usual amenities. Kiddies Corner, barbecue, bar, ice cream van and lots of fun and a great day out for children and parents alike.

WEALDEN LOCAL PLAN: Hellingly Parish Council is holding a public meeting on Tuesday at the village hall at 7pm regarding Wealden District Council’s Local Plan and how it will affect Hellingly. All welcome.

ACTIVE PLAY: There are two active play sessions this week. The first is at Horsebridge Recreation Ground on Tuesday (2pm to 3.30pm) and there is a further session on Thursday (2pm to 4pm) at Hellingly Country Park. These are free Active Play and Family Afternoons provided by Hellingly PC in association with Hailsham Freedom Leisure. Children can play, do arts and crafts, mini sports sessions and much more whilst parents enjoy some complimentary refreshments. No need to book, just come along. Sessions are aimed at 5 to 16 year olds, however all ages are welcome. Under 8s must be accompanied by an adult. No refreshments or facilities are provided at sessions. Active play is part of Active Communities Wealden and will be running free sports and play sessions across Hellingly, Horsebridge, and Hailsham throughout the Summer holidays. To stay up to date with all the Active Communities sessions and activities follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com /activecommunities wealden or keep checking the website page https://www.freedom -leisure.co.uk/centres /active-communities/Wealden. Family afternoons to date at Lower Horsebridge and at the Country Park, have been a huge success. Last week there were 50 plus children and today 65 plus children, plus adults. They all enjoyed themselves, said thank you and when was the next one. A huge thank you to Penny, Tracy, Chris, George, Tom (Penny’s hubby), Mark, Jake and Keira for all your amazing help setting up, shopping, ideas and clearing up, couldn’t have done it without you. Another huge thank you to Laura (AiRS), Julie (Food Bank), Chrissy (Horticultural Therapist), Annie (Crafts) and Ali (Freedom Leisure) who gave up their time to provide some fabulous activities. Organisers are all be very proud to be part of Hellingly Parish Council and the success of the Family Fun Afternoons and are already thinking about doing even more next year.

FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT: Do not miss this year’s Festival of Transport over bank holiday weekend, August 25 to 27 at Broad Farm, Hellingly. There will be over 1500 exhibits and this popular event offers a great family day out. There is free car parking from 10am to 5pm on all three days and entry is £10 adults, £2 children and £7 seniors. There is so much to enjoy on this magnificent day out and something for everyone: Arena events, working exhibits, steam engines, commercial and military, stationary engines, motor cycles, cars, buses and tractors, models and bygones as well as trade stands and autojumble. Harris Bros will have their vintage fair, lots of children’s attractions, beer and catering tent with lunch entertainment each day. General information 01323 479200 or visit www.ehvc.biz. As always, this is a fundraising event supporting local charities and is organised by Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club Ltd.

GRANT APPLICATIONS: Just a reminder that Hellingly Parish Council invites applications, to arrive by 30 September from organisations active in the parish or whose activities are of potential benefit to Hellingly parishioners. Applicants should contact the Deputy Clerk either by email (deputyclerk@hellingly-pc.org.uk) or telephone 01323 844108 to request an application form. A recent set of accounts will be required. Applications will be considered in November and approved by the Parish Council in the autumn, after which the grants will be paid to successful applicants. Although the total sum available for grants is limited the sum has not always been fully spent. The decision of the council is final. Organisations who have previously received grants will also need to re-apply. Applications should be addressed to: The Deputy Clerk, Hellingly Parish Council, The Village Hall, North Street, Hellingly, BN27 4DS.