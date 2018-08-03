Hellingly and Horsebridge

ACTIVE PLAY: On Tuesday there is another free Active Play and Family Afternoon provided by Hellingly PC in association with Hailsham Freedom Leisure . It runs from 2 to 4pm in Hellingly Country Park. Children can play, do arts and crafts, mini sports sessions and much more whilst parents enjoy some complimentary refreshments. No need to book, just come along. Sessions are aimed at 5 to 16 year olds, however all ages are welcome. Under 8s must be accompanied by an adult. No refreshments or facilities are provided at sessions. Active play is part of Active Communities Wealden and will be running free sports and play sessions across Hellingly, Horsebridge, and Hailsham throughout the Summer holidays. To stay up to date with all the Active Communities sessions and activities follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/activecommunitieswealden or keep checking the website page https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/active-communities/Wealden/.

GUIDES: 2nd Hellingly Guides spent a sunny evening in the Parish litter picking. They started at the Cuckoo Trail Car Park on Station Road, worked through the Village, including the Church yard, along Church Road, up to North Street, then headed along to Horsebridge, finishing up at the Horsebridge Rec car park. The Girls enjoyed the evening and took great pride in doing work within their community, which will go towards their Challenge Badges. Well Done Girls..

AMERICAN FOOTBALL: It is not long till Hellingly Hound Dogs Youth American Football Club start in the 2018/19 season. Training starts in September for children aged between 7 and 18 years of age. Now is the perfect time to become the latest recruit to Sussex’s only Youth dedicated football club. The sport is open to both girls and boys and is inclusive no matter of your size or fitness levels. We also welcome players of any experience. All you need is an attuite to learn and desire to play. For more details please contact us through Social Media or email us on hellinglyhounddogs@hotmail.com. For all the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or pop over to our website www.hellinglyhounddogs.com.

SUMMER OF CRICKET: Hellingly Cricket Club at Horsebridge has struggled through the first half of the summer with the availability of players, reluctantly having to reduce the number of teams playing on a Saturday to three instead of the normal four. The club will be looking to engage new members for the 2019 season. If you know of anyone that would like to join this all inclusive family friendly club please contact hellinglyccsecretary@yahoo.com. The Under 10 Tournament was again held at Horsebridge in June with twelve teams entering from all over East Sussex. The weather was fantastic with some excellent cricket from the youngsters. Glynde and Beddingham were victorious over Hailsham A in the final. Women’s Soft Ball Cricket is coming to Horsebridge.

CRICKET FESTIVAL: On Sunday 19 August from 1.30pm - 5pm, the Women and Girls team are hosting one of many festivals being held by the Sussex Cricket Foundation and the ECB (English Cricket and Wales Cricket Board). It will be a family fun afternoon with all the usual amenities. Kiddies Corner; BBQ; Bar; Ice cream van and lots of fun - A great day out for children and parents alike! Hellingly Cricket Club Horsebridge Recreation Ground Lower Horsebridge Hellingly, East Sussex

WEALDEN LOCAL PLAN: At long last Wealden has published its draft of the proposed new Wealden Local Plan. This is the plan to determine development and areas for growth for the District for the period 2013 to 2028. What does this mean for Hellingly? Extended development boundaries for Hailsham to encompass the whole of that part of Hellingly Parish, East of the Cuckoo trail and south of Roebuck Park, and part of Lower Horsebridge East of North Street. Allocations of 1147 new homes for Hellingly Parish including 78 in Lower Horsebridge. A windfall allowance of a further 80 new homes within the Parish including 25 at Lower Horsebridge. Allocations of 1173 new homes for Hailsham. Windfall allowances for a further 721 new homes in Hailsham, 2,500 sq.m additional retail space in Hailsham town centre, 22,500 sq.m employment space along the A22 corridor between the Boship and Hackhurst Lane. Following the approval of the Plan at the Full Council Meeting on 18 July the document will be published for representation from the public. When these are received the draft Plan together with the representations will be submitted (late 2018) to the Planning Inspectorate for Examination in Public that is likely to take place early in 2019 with the adoption of the final plan sometime in mid/late 2019. As soon as Wealden Council has approved the Plan, and long before it has been examined by the Planning Inspectorate, developers will be submitting planning applications based upon the allocations shown in the Plan. Although a material consideration for planning purposes the Plan will only carry limited authority in advance of the results of the Examination in Public. However on past experience that will not stop reports to planning committees recommending approval. The draft Plan refers to the present deficiencies in the local infrastructure and in many instances stipulates that development should not proceed unless these are addressed. It also refers to a revision of the Plan being needed in the event of Southern Water failing to demonstrate increased capacity in the two Hailsham Sewage Treatment Works by 2022. All justification for deferring consents until the improvements have been delivered or are at the very least contracted. Hellingly Parish Council will be making representations on the Plan. Should parishioners make representations the Council would appreciate a copy being sent to the Parish so that we may consider these as part of the response by the Parish. David G White Chairman Hellingly Parish Council.