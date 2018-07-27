Hellingly and Horsebridge

SCALE MODEL CLUB: This evening, Friday, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm bring your finished or work in progress along to work on whilst enjoying informal chat amongst members. It is at Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road, Hailsham. The cost is £3 which includes refreshments. All welcome. Just turn up.

FOLK DANCING:This club meets on Tuesdays in Hellingly Village Hall from 7.45pm to 9.45pm. This is a fun friendly group where you can enjoy gentle exercise for body and mind. Beginners welcome. Just turn up or for further information contact 01323 841127.

ACTIVE PLAY: On Tuesday there is a free Active Play and Family Afternoon provided by Hellingly PC in association with Hailsham Freedom Leisure. It runs from 2pm to 4pm in Hellingly Country Park. Children can play, do arts and crafts, mini sports sessions and much more whilst parents enjoy some complimentary refreshments. No need to book, just come along. Sessions are aimed at 5 to 16 year olds, however all ages are welcome. Under 8s must be accompanied by an adult. No refreshments or facilities are provided at sessions. Active play is excited to now be part of Active Communities Wealden. Active Play will be running free sports and play sessions across Hellingly, Horsebridge, and Hailsham throughout the Summer holidays. To stay up to date with all the Active Communities sessions and activities follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ activecommunities wealden or keep checking the website page https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/ centres/active-communities/Wealden/.

CUTTING GARDEN: Keep your diary on Saturday August 18 from 10am until 4pm free for a Charity Open Day at the Sussex Cutting Garden at The Granary Business Centre, Broad Farm. Wander round the garden and pick you own bucket of flowers for £10 through which a donation is made to Mind Charity. There will be a refreshments tent and homemade cakes and drinks run by and with all profits going to Mind Charity. For more information visit www.sussex cuttinggarden.co.uk.

FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT: Do not miss this year’s Festival of Transport over bank holiday weekend, August 25 to 27, at Broad Farm. There will be over 1500 exhibits and offers a great family day out. There is free car parking from 10am to 5pm on all three days and entry is £10 adults, £2 children and £7 seniors. There is so much to enjoy on this magnificent day out and something for everyone: Arena events, working exhibits, steam engines, commercial and military, stationary engines, motor cycles, cars, buses and tractors, models and bygones as well as trade stands and autojumble. Harris Bros will have their vintage fair, lots of children’s attractions, beer and catering tent with lunch entertainment each day. General information 01323 479200 or visit www.ehvc.biz. As always, this is a fundraising event supporting local charities and is organised by Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club Ltd.