Hellingly and Horsebridge

GRANTS: Hellingly Parish Council invites applications, to arrive by September 30, from organisations active in the parish or whose activities are of potential benefit to Hellingly parishioners. Applicants should contact the Deputy Clerk either by email at deputyclerk@hellingly-pc.org.uk or telephone 01323 844108 to request an application form. A recent set of accounts will be required. Applications will be considered in November and approved by the parish council in the autumn, after which the grants will be paid to successful applicants. Although the total sum available for grants is limited the sum has not always been fully spent. The decision of the council is final. Organisations who have previously received grants will also need to re-apply. Applications should be addressed to: The Deputy Clerk, Hellingly Parish Council, The Village Hall, North Street, Hellingly, BN27 4DS.

FIRST AID COURSE: A Community First Aid Course which aims to give every person an opportunity to learn life skills is taking bookings now for Saturday October 20. The course will be held at the Ecohub, New Road, Hellingly, from 9.30am to 12.30pm and will cover Resuscitation - adult, child and baby, choking - adult, child and baby, severe bleeding, heart attack and angina, stroke. On demonstrating competence, you can gain a certificate valid for three years. The cost is £20 (£10 non-returnable deposit to reserve a place). Limited places available. Book by email at maritaedwards@btinternet.com or contact 07724 134751.

COMMUNITY PARK: After all these years, reports Chairman Gill Hesselgrave, we have finally wound up the Hellingly Community Park Trust. We had a sum of £210 left in the account, which we have handed over to the parish council to be spent on the Park. It is unbelievable that after all this time the final area has still not been handed over and the maintenance of this part by the developer has been abysmal. In fact, looking back landscaping has been undertaken over the years but with a woeful lack of future maintenance. The parish council have agreed to fund a new plaque for the tree, to replace the one that was stolen. This will need to be more substantial, probably a stone similar to the one by the parish council tree. The small woodland playground has not functioned well. It is surrounded by trees and dark and uninviting. Some of the wooden equipment is deteriorating. Local parents don’t find the children enjoy it as much as the larger area. The parish council will be looking into the future of this. We were opposed to this site in the plans, but it was an easy way for the developer to site it away from the build area. The third playground, which was also in an unsuitable place, is being replaced with a sum to the parish council and something will be sited in the grounds of the new hall, whenever we get that, again the process has been long and drawn out. I would like to thank all the members and the committee for their support over the years.

BOWLS CLUB: Hellingly Bowls Club Hellingly Bowls Club’s 50th Anniversary celebrations continue apace. This month Hellingly welcomed Griffin Bowls club from Harlow, Essex who were led by Pauline Ellis and her father David, 91 years young and still playing. David’s father, Bert was part of the original workforce which constructed Hellingly Bowls green in the 1960s and is buried in the village. The match ended with a narrow victory for the home team and presentations were made by both sides after speeches at a very jovial bowls tea. New members are always very welcome at the club. Please call Peter on 01435 843990.

HELLINGLY WI: Hellingly Women’s Institute are celebrating their one hundredth year. They have been on a day trip to Knole, had numerous coffee mornings in garden centres of delight and will be taking a trip to a London theatre to enjoy a musical. In past years, members have tried taster days of croquet and curling and all this is extra to their monthly meetings. So, you see, it is not just jam and Jerusalem, it is a social club driven by what members would like to do. They meet at the village hall on the first Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm. Ladies, maybe you would like to join them? kate@theibbotsons.co.uk

BREAK INS: There have been several break-ins at Union Corner Allotment Gardens recently. The Parish Council are extremely upset with this happening and are looking into measures to hopefully eradicate the problem. However, in the meantime, could we ask for you all to be extra vigilant whilst passing the Allotments, if you see anyone suspicious please make a note of a description and pass to either the Police or the Parish Council. Deputy Clerk, Tracy Harper, has written to the Police to advise them of the issue, hopefully, they too may show a presence in the area. The Chairman of the Allotments Committee and myself have walked the perimeter of the site to look for ways through to the Allotments, however, there are a few paths that have been made but nowhere larger equipment could be wheeled through. Thank you for your help in this matter.

CELEBRATING SUMMER: Come along on Wednesday to the Ecohub, New Road, Hellingly between 11.30am and 1.30pm for a picnic and craft event. Entry is free and it is open to all ages. If you need any information contact Fee Perks on 01424 423683 extn 22 or email fperks:fsncharity.co.uk.

ACTIVE PLAY: Active play is excited to now be part of Active Communities Wealden. Active Play will be running free sports and play sessions across Hellingly, Horsebridge, and Hailsham throughout the Summer holidays. To stay up to date with all the Active Communities sessions and activities follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ activecommunitieswealden or keep checking the website page https://www.freedom -leisure.co.uk/centres/active-communities/Wealden/. The first is on Tuesday from 2pm to 3.30pm on Hellingly Country Park on Wednesday on Horsebridge Recreation Ground from 2pm to 3.30pm. Sessions are aimed at 5 to 16 year olds, however all ages are welcome. Under 8s must be accompanied by an adult. No refreshments or facilities are provided at sessions.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: Blackstock Estate invites you to visit their event on Sunday. See both barns dressed ready for a wedding, perhaps your wedding? Meet the wedding team, view the grounds, sample their wedding food between 10am and 3pm. To book and for more information call 01323 848006 or visit www.blackstockestate.co.uk.