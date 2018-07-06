Hellingly and Horsebridge

AUCTION: Viewing today, Friday, for auction tomorrow, Saturday, at Rosan Reeves from 10am to 2pm. Viewing is from 8am on the day at Springham Farm Estate, Grove Hill. For more information and catalogue visit www.rosanreevesauctions.co.uk.

OPEN GARDEN: This charity event for St Wilfrid’s Hospice is tomorrow from 10-4pm at Knightsbridge House, Grove Hill, Hellingly BN27 4HH. This is a beautiful landscaped garden of 5 acres with herbaceous borders and ornamental grasses. It also features abstract sculpture by Ann Vrielinck. Entry by donation. No dogs except assistance dogs. There will be refreshments, raffle and stalls.

GARDEN TRAIL: Hellingly Parish Gardens Trail as part of the National Gardens Open for Charity Scheme will be open on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm. There are five gardens open. Start at the Church for refreshments. Adults are £5, children free.

CYCLE SPEEDWAY: The cycle speedway season has now reached the mid-way point; as far as league racing is concerned for the ‘Lions’ things could have been a lot better. Things are not too rosy for the Lions at present with both Division 1 and 2 teams occupying rather low positions in the league and fortunes are unlikely to improve in the next few weeks due to unavoidable absences in the team. On a brighter note with the club sign now erected and the entrance gates replaced with new ones (still waiting for the council to adjust them), the Lower Dicker Recreation ground looks very picturesque and a credit to Hellingly particularly on match days. There are further improvements in the pipeline namely the removal of two trees, (again, awaiting the work by the local council) and roof replacement of the lock up. It has to be said that all the visitors who come to race at the circuit always compliment us on the standard of presentation. For comprehensive news, league positions, fixtures and all the information you may require, just visit www.hellinglylions.org.

ECO HUB UPDATE: It was a lovely open day on May 26 with over 10 exhibitors, several Well-being demonstrations, a barbecue and delicious home-made cakes donated by organisations and individuals alike. It is estimated about 200 people visited and for the most part stayed an hour so. Organisers are very pleased with how it went and got some great feedback from visitors.

As a result a new small business has moved in with another, 2 community organisations interested in locating there and the ROTVE rural outreach project (Fellowship of St Nicholas) will be running a Summer Celebration on July 25 (check the Eu.ecohub Facebook feed) as well as a Wellbeing course starting in September around Community Project planning. The Eco Hub is aiming to get some raised beds as a result of the project and to start a regular Community Gardening Group, so please get in touch if you are interested at info@euecohub.eu or call 07984 988057.

SUMMER CRICKET: Hellingly Cricket Club at Horsebridge has struggled through the first half of the summer with the availability of players, reluctantly having to reduce the number of teams playing on a Saturday to three instead of the normal four. The Club will be looking to engage new members for the 2019 season. If you know of anyone that would like to join at their all inclusive family friendly club please Contact hellinglyccsecretary@yahoo.com. The Under 10 Tournament was again held at Horsebridge in June with twelve teams entering from all over East Sussex. The weather was fantastic with some excellent cricket from the youngsters. Glynde and Beddingham were victorious over Hailsham A in the final. Women’s Soft Ball Cricket is coming to Horsebridge. The Women and Girls team are hosting one of many festivals being held by the Sussex Cricket Foundation and the ECB (English Cricket and Wales Cricket Board). This will be on Sunday August 19 from 1.30pm to 5pm. It will be a family fun afternoon with all the usual amenities. Kiddies Corner, barbecue, bar, ice cream van and lots of fun, a great day out for the children and parents alike. Steve Hook, Hellingly CC chairman, hits out in the win over Cuckfield on June 16 Hellingly Cricket Club Horsebridge Recreation Ground Lower Horsebridge.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: The Hellingly branch is celebrating its one hundredth year. Members have been on a day trip to Knole, had numerous coffee mornings in garden centres of delight and will be taking a trip to a London theatre to enjoy a musical. In past years they have tried taster days of croquet and curling and all this is in addition to monthly meetings. It is not just jam and Jerusalem, it is a social club driven by what members would like to do. Meetings are at the village hall on the first Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm. Ladies, maybe join us. For information email kate@theibbotsons.co.uk or just turn up.