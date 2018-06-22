Hellingly and Horsebridge

BARN DANCE: This evening, Friday, from 6.30pm to 11pm in the Elizabethan Great Barn of Michelham Priory. Tickets £30 per adult, £15 per child (aged 3 to 12 years) or £90 per family ticket for two adults and two children. Under 3s go free. All profits made from the ticket sales go towards the care and upkeep of Michelham Priory. If you would like more information visit http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

FOLK DANCE CLUB: The group meets every Tuesday at Hellingly Village Hall, from 7.45pm to 9.45pm. Beginners welcome. Gentle exercise for body and mind. This is a fun friendly group. You can just turn up or for further information call 01323 841127.

COMEDY NIGHT: On Friday June 29 Blackstock Estate, Hellingly is the venue for an evening with five hilarious stand-up comedy talents. There is food from 6.30pm for 8.30pm start with bar. Bookings only on 01323 848006. £9.95pp. For more information visit www.blackstockestate.co.uk.

PET SERVICE: On Sunday, Hellingly church will be holding its annual Pet Service at 10.45am. All pets are very welcome to attend, and their owners too, of course. There will be a board to remember pets past too.

PATRONAL FESTIVAL: This is the time when the church describes its celebration of the saints who the church at Hellingly is names after. The saints are St peter and St Paul. Their feast day is June 29 and the nearest Sunday after that date to celebrate in the traditional way is July 8. Come and celebrate the saints and the heritage of this church, followed by a ploughman’s lunch. Let Carol, the churchwarden know on 01323 844435 if you are intending to come.

BLUEBELL WALK: Thanks are offered to all those who worked so hard to make the weekend such a success. £2000 was raised to be shared between Upper Dicker village and Hellingly parish.