Hellingly and Horsebridge

FOLK DANCING: This fun friendly groups meets on Tuesdays at Hellingly Village Hall from 7.45pm to 9.45pm. Beginners are always welcome. Folk dancing provides gentle exercise for body and mind. Just turn up or for further information call (01323) 841127.

FIELD TO VASE: A Cut and Arrange Workshop is taking place at the Cutting Garden at Broad Farm, Hellingly on Saturday June 16. The cost is £40 which includes refreshments and your flowers to take home. You can book at www.sussexcuttinggarden.co.uk.

REUNION: There is a Hellingly Hospital Social Club reunion on Saturday June 16 at The White Hart, Horsebridge at 6.30pm. All welcome.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, invites you along between 10am and 3pm for a free event when you can explore this fabulous venue and grounds, meet the wedding team, sample wedding food and much more. Both barns will be dressed ready for a wedding. Visit www.blackstockestate.co.uk or for more information 01323 848006.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: If you would like to attend the Men’s Breakfast tomorrow, Saturday, 9am at Chapter 12, High Street, Hailsham, please let Graham know on 01323 840915 and give him your choice of breakfast. Paul Endersby will be speaking on Hailsham Then and Now.

VICAR: The Rev David Farey and wife Pat are off to pastures new in September. The members of Hellingly and Upper Dicker churches are now starting the process of seeking his successor.