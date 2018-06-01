Hellingly and Horsebridge

SPRING FAIR: Brook Cottage annual Spring Fair in aid of Church Funds is on Sunday from 10.30am to 5pm, with parking available. There will be coffee, ploughman’s and cream teas, various stalls and tombola. Also, Wealden Brass Band will play from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

AUCTION: Rosan Reeves Auction is on Saturday from 10am. Viewing from 8am. Friday viewing is from 10am to 2pm. Springham Farm Estate, Grove Hill. Catalogues online at http://www/rosanre evesauctions.co.uk.

OPEN GARDEN: Misty Acres, Horsebridge is open for Demelza Hospice Care for Children charity tomorrow, Saturday, from 11am to 4pm. Entry is by donation. Parking is at Boship Travelodge. Further information on 01323 844020.

SCALEXTRIC RACING: Unfortunately, the club has had to cancel the June meeting (this Saturday) and have been unable to re-arrange another Saturday due to hall use and other commitments. Sorry for any disappointment this might cause. Also, the date for the July meeting has been moved to July 14 (second Saturday). From July the club will be changing its meeting night to the second Saturday of each month from 7pm to 9pm at Emmanuel Church Hall, Hawkswood Road, Horsebridge. This club is for Dads and the 7 year upward aged children for slot-car racing. Costs £1 which includes refreshments. Just turn up, or if you need any more information ring Tony on 01323 849023.