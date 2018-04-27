Hellingly and Horsebridge

FOLK DANCING: You are invited along to enjoy an evening of gentle exercise for body and mind on Tuesday in Hellingly Village Hall between 7.45pm and 9.45pm. This is a fun, friendly group where beginners are very welcome. Just turn up or for further information ring 01323 841127.

COMEDY NIGHT: Blackstock Estate is having another evening of side-splitting laughter on Friday evening at the Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill. The evening starts at 8pm with five hilarious stand-up comedy talents, tex mex, burgers, and bar. From £9.95pp. Book on 01323 848006 or visit www.blackstockestate.co.uk.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: If you would like to attend the next Men’s Breakfast it will be on Saturday May 12, 9am at Chapter 12, High Street, Hailsham. Peter Clark will be speaking on Secular Chaplaincy. If you would like to come, please let Graham know on 01323 840915 and give him your choice of breakfast.