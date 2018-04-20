Hellingly and Horsebridge

HOW TO CONTACT ME: Please note your Parish Correspondent email details have changed to j.seale.press@gmail.com (don’t forget the two dots). My current contact address will no longer be available after June 27.

BOWLS OPEN DAY: Hellingly Bowls Club has its open day tomorrow, Saturday, and looks forward to welcoming new members and enquiries from 1.30pm onwards. The club is at the rear of Horsebridge Recreation Ground (behind the Kings Head). For further information call 01435 812887. All welcome. Just turn up.

ANNUAL CHURCH MEETING: The meeting is after the 10.45am service on April 22 and there will be soup, roll and a cake afterwards. The church’s electoral roll can be inspected and those eligible can stand for office in the church. Key are the eight PCC members that we are seeking to elect. Please make sure you complete a form if you wish to offer yourself. The annual report and accounts will be available next Sunday.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: If you would like to attend the next Men’s Breakfast it will be on Saturday May 12, 9am at Chapter 12, High Street, Hailsham. Peter Clark will be speaking on Secular Chaplaincy. If you would like to come, please let Graham know on 01323 840915 and give him your choice of breakfast.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: This is at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, from 10am to 3pm on Sunday. Meet the wedding team, explore the venue and grounds. Please make an appointment on (01323) 841127.

FOLK DANCING CLUB: Magham Down Folk Dance Club is looking forward to welcoming new members on Tuesday evenings from 7.45pm to 9.45pm at Hellingly Village Hall. Beginners always welcome. Partners not a necessity. Gentle exercise for body and mind with a friendly group who enjoy lots of laughs. Just turn up or for further information call 01323 841127.