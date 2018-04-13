Hellingly and Horsebridge

BOWLS OPEN DAY: Hellingly Bowls Club has its open day on Saturday April 21 and will welcome new members and enquiries from 1.30pm onwards. The club is at the rear of Horsebridge Recreation Ground (behind the Kings Head). For further information call 01435 812887. All welcome. Just turn up.

COMEDY NIGHT: Book now for a fun evening of entertainment at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill on Friday May 4. There will be five hilarious stand up comedy talents, treat yourself to a gourmet burger and laugh until you can’t laugh any more. Private tables available, licensed bar, ex-Mex and burger menu. Show from 8pm. Bookings only and more information on 01323 848006 or visit www.blackstockestate.co.uk.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: This is at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill from 10am to 3pm on Sunday April 22. Meet the wedding team, explore the venue and grounds. Please make an appointment on (01323) 841127.