Hellingly and Horsebridge

EASTER SERVICES: Hellingly, Palm Sunday, Holy Communion Hellingly 8am, Family Worship 10.45am. Maundy Thursday March 29, Holy Communion 9.30am, Agape Supper 7.30pm. Good Friday March 30, Easter Garden, Family Activity 10am, An Hour before the Cross 2pm.

Easter Day: Holy Communion 7.30am and 10.45am. 7.30am service followed by breakfast. Please bring a small flower to decorate the cross. Easter Day a small Easter Egg will be given at these services.

The Dickers, Palm Sunday, 9.15am Holy Communion. Good Friday, March 30, Morning Prayer. Easter Day, April 1, 9.15am Holy Communion.

PLAYDAY SESSIONS: During the Easter Holidays there will be Active Play Sessions provided by Freedom Leisure in Hellingly Country Park between 2pm and 3.30pm on Tuesdays April 3 and 10 and Thursdays April 5 and 12.

There will also be a session in the Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground on Wednesdays April 4 and 11 between 2pm and 3.30pm.

If the weather is unsuitable for outdoor activities, then they will take place indoors in the country Park Pavilion and club House at Lower Horsebridge.