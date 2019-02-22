Golden Days Tea Party: everyone who came had a lovely time. The afternoon that had been organised by Councillor Pat Hearn, assisted by her husband Philip and the Hampden Park Eastbourne Homes Panel. went with a swing.

The catering was done by the young ladies of “Vintage Tea” ,The Tugwell Singers gave us two spots of entertainment including having us on our feet hand jiving, and Jamie the young and talented magician came around the tables puzzling us with his magic. Pat would like to say thank you to all who came and especially to everyone who helped in any way including donating the raffle prizes and Hampden Park Tesco for donating the fruit.