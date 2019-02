60 Years- We have made it: what an achievement. Come and celebrate with us on Saturday February 16th at the Community Centre, Brodrick Road, 2-5pm. as the guests of the Community Centre Association.

Have a cream tea, a gossip and some entertainment. It is all free, It is a thank you to you for your getting there “old soldiers etc”. To book a place phone Pat 509196, or Olive 505740 or Angela 506619