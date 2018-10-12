Hampden Park

Autumn event in Tugwell Park: this coming Saturday Oct 13th there will be a fun packed day of family fun. With a wildlife I-spy trail, sports and games, roated chestnuts, toffee apples, craft stalls, apple bobbin, face painting, bird feeding, bulb planting refreshment and free fruit, all this between 1-3pm, Tugwell Park is in Wllton Avenue, easy to find, so come along and have some fun.

M J S café charity event: the fund raising event in aide of McMillan Nurses that they held recently raised £500, and they would like to thank everyone who helped to run it and contributed.

Eyes Down: every Thursday at St Peters Church, The Hydnye there is a bingo evening from 7.30-9.30pm. Doors open at 7.0pm The evening includes refreshments and a raffle.